Two New Species of Ancient Primates That Resemble Lemurs Discovered

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 21, 2023
Fossil evidence from the Tornillo Basin in West Texas and the Uinta Basin in Utah has led to the identification of two new species of ancient primates that resemble lemurs. These small-bodied early primates, known as omomyids, lived during the Eocene epoch. The findings of the study, conducted by researchers from The University of Texas at Austin, Des Moines University in Iowa, and Midwestern University in Arizona, also clarified previously disputed taxonomic distinctions among these primates.

The study significantly expands the fossil record of primates from these regions and confirms the existence of three distinct genera of omomyids. The two new species identified, named Mytonius williamsae and Diablomomys dalquesti, were on the larger end of the spectrum, resembling present-day small to medium-sized lemurs. They likely consumed a diet of fruit and leaves.

The researchers found that these new species appear to be endemic to the Tornillo Basin and differ from fossil primates found in other parts of North America. This suggests they were evolving in isolation with limited opportunities for migration or gene flow with other primate communities.

The study also expanded the fossil evidence of three previously discovered species—Diablomomys dalquesti, Mytonius hopsoni, and Ourayia uintensis—providing a clearer picture of these primates’ anatomies and diets.

By increasing the sample of fossil primates from different regions, researchers hope to gain insights into the changing environmental factors that shaped these divergent populations.

Overall, the discovery of these two new species highlights the ongoing importance of paleontological research and the abundance of new discoveries that await in the fossil record.

