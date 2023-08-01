Exciting Meteor Showers to Light Up the Night Sky in the Willamette Valley

A 95% full moon won’t be the only bright celestial object in tonight’s sky. Willamette Valley residents from Portland to Eugene will have a shot at seeing meteor showers with two scheduled to peak early Tuesday.

There are three ongoing meteor showers. The Southern Delta Aquariids, Alpha Capricornids, and Perseids showers are all active in July and August. Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids are both at their peaks, while Perseids will reach its most visible point later on August 12 and 13.

Meteor showers occur when the earth passes through a trail of debris left by a comet or asteroid, creating bright shooting stars across the night sky.

While neither Alpha Capricornids nor Southern Delta Aquariids are known for their length, brilliance, or output of fireballs, they’re still well worth seeing. The two get their names from popular constellations near the point in the sky they radiate from: Aquarius and Capricornus.

The Southern Delta Aquariids offer some 20 fireballs per hour, each soaring through space at a whopping 25 miles per second. These meteors can be tough to spot if the moon is visible because they are faint and often lack trains and fireballs. The shower can be seen again after its peak, during the peak of the Perseids mid-August.

The Alpha Capricornids boast a smaller output of five to seven meteors per hour. However, they are much brighter and easier to see than the Southern Delta Aquariids. They have the potential to present fireballs that outshine the moon. The shower moves at a rate of 14 miles per second.

To spot these meteors in the Willamette Valley, it is best to be a night owl. The best time to look for meteors is in the early morning hours, from 2 to 4 a.m. local time. Find an area away from city lights and lay back on a lawn chair or blanket to take in as much of the night sky as possible.

Given the smoke haze from wildfires, finding an unobscured, dark, and elevated area will boost your odds of seeing the meteor showers. Once you’ve found a comfortable and dark spot, prepare to settle in and wait as the showers can often be seen until dawn.

Enjoy the spectacle of meteor showers lighting up the night sky!