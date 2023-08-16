Great White Sharks Exhibit Unusual Migration Behavior

Scientists recently discovered that two great white sharks off the coast of Georgia have been exhibiting unusual behavior. These sharks, named Jekyll and Simon, have traveled along similar paths up the Atlantic Coast, reaching the southern coast of Canadian province Nova Scotia on the same day last month. This migration pattern is groundbreaking as great white sharks are typically solitary predators.

Robert Hueter, the chief scientist at OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization that studies marine life, is amazed by this discovery. He has been studying sharks since the 1970s and has never seen white sharks travel together for such a long period of time. Hueter is currently awaiting blood sample results to determine if Jekyll and Simon are related.

OCEARCH has been tracking sharks in the Atlantic Ocean since 2012. They catch white sharks, collect samples, measure their bodies, and give ultrasounds to female adults. They then place tracking devices on the sharks to monitor their movements and behaviors. By studying white sharks, scientists hope to learn more about their habitat, breeding patterns, feeding habits, and migration routes.

Jekyll and Simon are between 10 and 15 years old and have been swimming together for months. While other tracked white sharks typically migrate alone, Jekyll and Simon have stayed relatively close to each other, between 10 and 100 miles apart. This social behavior in sharks is not well-known and challenges previous assumptions about their solitary nature.

The scientists are intrigued by the reasons behind this shared migration. It is unclear why the sharks are traveling together, but their shared sex and physical dimensions may play a role. If Jekyll and Simon are related, it would suggest that sharks have a familial and social component to their migration patterns.

Currently, Jekyll’s tracking device last pinged on Quebec’s eastern coast on July 18, while Simon’s sensor last pinged on the northeastern coast of the New Brunswick province on August 11. Scientists are eagerly awaiting further data to see if the two sharks reunite in the same location.