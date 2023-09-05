Two Distinct Charge Density Wave Orders and Their Intricate Interplay with Superconductivity in Pressurized CuTe

Researchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have discovered that cupric telluride (CuTe), a quasi-one-dimensional charge density wave (CDW) material, serves as a promising platform for studying multiple CDW orders and superconductivity under high pressure. This finding provides a deeper understanding of the interplay between superconductivity and CDWs.

Superconductivity and CDW have long been a topic of interest in condensed matter physics. While they are believed to compete with each other, their relationship can be complex in practical materials. Previous studies have found that superconductivity interacts with multiple CDW orders in certain systems, but other quantum orders in those systems have made it difficult to fully understand this interaction.

In their study, the researchers presented evidence of a second CDW order, called CDW2, in CuTe under high pressure. They also observed the induction of superconductivity, which had complex relationships with both the native CDW order (CDW1) and the emergent CDW2.

The researchers used ultralow-temperature electrical transport and temperature-dependent Raman spectroscopy to investigate the physical properties of CuTe under pressure. They discovered that applying pressure suppressed CDW1 and induced superconductivity. At around 6.5 GPa, CDW1 transitioned to CDW2, which had a higher transition temperature.

This transition was accompanied by the emergence of a pressure-induced dome-like superconducting phase diagram, exhibiting anomalous superconducting broadening. The scientists determined that CDW1 originated from the Fermi surface nesting effect, while CDW2 was driven by electronically correlated interaction.

CuTe, as a clean and simple binary compound, presents itself as an ideal platform for studying the interplay between superconductivity and multiple CDWs. It offers advantages over other systems by providing a clearer understanding of these complex phenomena.

Further research in this field will contribute to the advancement of condensed matter physics and open up possibilities for developing new materials with desirable properties.

Source: Shuyang Wang et al, Two distinct charge density wave orders and emergent superconductivity in pressurized CuTe, Matter (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.matt.2023.07.018

Source: Chinese Academy of Sciences

