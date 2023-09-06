Black Holes: Revealing Their Secrets

Astrophysicists have long been frustrated by the lack of information available about black holes. According to the theory of general relativity, black holes are described by just three numbers: mass, electric charge, and spin rate. This simplicity has led to the saying that black holes have no hair, meaning they have no additional information. This makes them some of the most mysterious objects in the universe.

However, a team of theoretical physicists has recently explored a different approach to understanding black holes. Instead of focusing on the curvature of space-time, as in general relativity, they looked at the “twistiness” of space-time. In this framework, any object with mass or energy twists up space-time, which then influences the movement of other objects. This approach, known as teleparallel gravity, offers new insights into the nature of black holes.

The team of physicists investigated the addition of scalar fields, quantum objects that exist throughout space and time, to general relativity using the teleparallel framework. These scalar fields, which are invisible in regular general relativity, were found to give black holes some “hair” when explored through the teleparallel lens. The presence of a strong scalar field near the event horizon of a black hole carries information about the black hole itself, providing a way for scientists to learn more about black holes without needing to physically enter them.

The next step for the researchers is to study the observational consequences of these findings. Future gravitational wave observations could reveal subtle signatures of these scalar fields during the collisions of black holes. By unraveling the mysteries of black hole hairiness, scientists may finally gain a deeper understanding of these enigmatic cosmic entities.

Sources:

– Image: Unsplash.com

– Article: Original article by Chelsea Gohd, Space.com