Magnetic Fields Across the Universe Originate in Turbulent Plasma, Columbia Researchers Find

Columbia researchers have discovered that magnetic fields in the universe may stem from turbulent plasma. Their study reveals that these plasmas, found in various environments, have the ability to spontaneously generate and enhance magnetic fields, shedding light on the process by which magnetic fields can expand over vast distances.

Scientists have long debated the source of magnetic fields. Recent research provides hints about their origins. It turns out that magnets are not just limited to your refrigerator. Magnetic fields can be found on Earth, stars, galaxies, and even in the space between galaxies. As scientists have explored more parts of the universe, they have discovered magnetic fields in abundance. However, the mystery of why this is the case and where these magnetic fields originate from has persisted, leading to ongoing scientific investigation.

A recent paper by Columbia scientists offers valuable insights into the origins of these magnetic fields. The research team conducted simulations that demonstrate how magnetic fields can spontaneously arise in turbulent plasma. Plasma is a type of matter commonly found in extremely hot environments, such as the surface of the sun, but it also exists in low-density areas throughout the universe, such as the expansive space between galaxies.

The team’s models revealed that not only can turbulent plasmas generate new magnetic fields, but they can also amplify existing ones. This helps explain how magnetic fields originating on a small scale can eventually stretch across vast distances. The research specifically focused on low-density environments where plasma is present.

The findings of this study highlight that even in the most pristine and remote areas of the universe, turbulent motion of plasma particles can give rise to new magnetic fields. According to Lorenzo Sironi, an astronomy professor involved in the research, this fills in the missing piece in the search for the original source of magnetic fields and their subsequent growth.

The research paper, titled “Generation of Near-Equipartition Magnetic Fields in Turbulent Collisionless Plasmas,” was authored by Lorenzo Sironi, Luca Comisso, and Ryan Golant from Columbia University.