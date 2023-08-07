Trumpetfish Use Ingenious Tactics for Hunting

Researchers have discovered a fascinating hunting technique used by trumpetfish, which allows them to blend in with other fish and approach their prey undetected. Unlike private detectives, trumpetfish don’t use disguises but rather rely on their ability to shadow other fish species.

The study, led by Dr. Sam Matchette from the University of Cambridge, found that trumpetfish swim alongside larger fish, such as stoplight parrotfish, to camouflage themselves. The trumpetfish primarily preys on fish but chooses larger fish that do not feed on other fish. This behavior of utilizing another animal for concealment in the approach to prey is the first non-human example of such behavior.

To test their theory, the researchers created 3D plastic models of both trumpetfish and parrotfish. They then observed the behavior of damselfish, a common prey for trumpetfish, when the models were deployed underwater. When the trumpetfish model was dragged through the water alone, the damselfish initially swam towards it before quickly retreating. However, when the trumpetfish model was attached to the side of the parrotfish model, the damselfish inspected the models for a shorter duration and in smaller numbers, fleeing only when the models were closer.

The findings suggest that shadowing behavior reduces the detection of trumpetfish by their prey, allowing them to approach closer before triggering an avoidance response. This tactic is particularly beneficial for trumpetfish when there is a lack of natural cover from rocky outcrops or vegetation. The study also highlights the adaptability of animals in the face of the climate crisis, as the degradation of coral reefs forces them to seek alternative methods of concealment.

The research provides new insights into animal camouflage and concealment strategies, highlighting the ingenious tactics employed by trumpetfish. The study has broader implications for understanding how animals adapt to changing environments and the impacts of climate change on marine ecosystems.