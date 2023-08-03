UCLA Researchers Develop Technique for Safer Lithium-Metal Batteries

Researchers at the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA have made a fundamental discovery that could lead to safer lithium-metal batteries that outperform current lithium-ion batteries. While lithium-metal batteries have the potential to hold double the energy of lithium-ion batteries, they also pose a greater risk of fire or explosion.

Under normal conditions, corrosion forms almost immediately when metallic lithium is deposited onto a surface such as an electrode. However, the UCLA researchers were able to prevent this corrosion, resulting in a surprising discovery. Instead of the usual ill-defined shapes, they found that the lithium atoms assembled into a 12-sided figure known as the rhombic dodecahedron. This discovery allows for a revised understanding of lithium-metal batteries.

Lithium-metal batteries coat the electrode with metallic lithium, allowing for 10 times more lithium to be packed into the same space compared to lithium-ion batteries. The process of coating the electrode with lithium involves electricity and electrolytes. However, this process often forms microscopic branching filaments with protruding spikes that can cause short circuits.

The revelation of the true shape of lithium without corrosion suggests that the explosion risk for lithium-metal batteries can be reduced. The discovery could have significant implications for high-performance energy technology. The next step for researchers is to determine if the shape of lithium can be tuned to form cubes, which can increase both the safety and performance of batteries.

To deposit lithium faster than corrosion forms, the researchers developed a new technique. By adjusting the shape of the tiny electrode and running current through a smaller electrode, they were able to deposit lithium onto surfaces. This new method resulted in the formation of minuscule dodecahedrons in all cases.

This breakthrough could pave the way for safer and more efficient lithium-metal batteries, which have the potential to revolutionize the energy storage industry.