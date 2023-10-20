New Study Suggests Earth’s Core Might Be Leaking

Researchers behind a recent study published in the journal Nature have found evidence that the Earth’s core could be leaking. The study focused on ancient lava flows from Baffin Island in Canada’s Arctic Archipelago, which contained the highest ratios of helium-3, helium-4, and another rare isotope ever discovered in terrestrial volcanic rocks.

The elevated levels of helium-3 suggest that the lava flows are originating from deep within the Earth’s core. Although the exact mechanism for how this leak occurs remains unclear, there is a hypothesis that trace amounts of rare elements, such as helium-3, can seep out of the core and travel to the Earth’s surface.

This finding builds upon previous knowledge that helium-3 is present in Baffin Island rocks. However, the researchers wanted to determine how much higher the levels were compared to previous reports, further supporting the possibility of a core leak.

Fortunately, this leak does not appear to be currently dangerous. The researchers have determined that there are not enough helium-3 atoms in the rocks to pose a threat, and since helium-3 is a noble gas, it does not chemically interact with other elements. Additionally, the area where the lava flows reach Baffin Island is extremely remote, reducing the risk of human exposure.

The discovery of a potential leak in the Earth’s core raises intriguing questions about our understanding of the planet’s inner workings. Further research will be needed to unravel the mystery surrounding this phenomenon and determine its implications for the Earth’s core.

