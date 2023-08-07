TROPICS Cubesats Successful in Monitoring Tropical Storm Systems

Four cubesats launched in May as part of NASA’s TROPICS mission are now operational and ready to support monitoring of the Atlantic hurricane season. The mission aims to observe and collect data on tropical storm systems using microwave radiometers to measure temperature and humidity.

The cubesats, launched on Rocket Lab Electron rockets, have undergone tests on their main instruments and are in the process of calibrating and validating the captured data. The principal investigator for TROPICS at MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory, William Blackwell, mentioned that they are currently optimizing the constellation for the hurricane season and plan to make the data available to the general public within a few months.

Initial analysis of the data from the four cubesats and a prototype satellite, TROPICS Pathfinder, launched last year, has been promising. Blackwell expressed satisfaction with the high-quality data collected from tropical cyclones, describing it as “working just like we hoped it would work.”

Unlike traditional satellites, the TROPICS constellation’s four cubesats enable a higher revisit rate, allowing for hourly observations of weather systems. This capability is considered transformative and provides a better understanding of the dynamics of storm formation and evolution.

In addition to the frequent observations, the TROPICS satellites offer high-quality data. The rain rate estimates derived from the TROPICS Pathfinder data surpass those of state-of-the-art instruments on larger spacecraft.

The development of the TROPICS constellation involved more than a decade of work to create small microwave instruments suitable for cubesats. Despite a setback in 2022 when two cubesats were lost in a launch failure, the mission continued, and Rocket Lab was awarded a contract to launch the remaining four satellites.

The success of the TROPICS technology has prompted its transfer to the private sector. Tomorrow.io plans to utilize microwave radiometers based on TROPICS for its own constellation of 18 cubesats designed to collect weather data.

Overall, the TROPICS mission has established a groundbreaking approach to monitoring tropical storm systems with its high revisit rate and high-quality data collection.