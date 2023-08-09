CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Solar Eruption Detected Simultaneously at Earth, Moon, and Mars Underscores Importance of Space Radiation Preparedness

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 9, 2023
A solar eruption detected simultaneously at Earth, the Moon, and Mars in October 2021 underscores the importance of preparing for space radiation dangers. The event allowed for rare simultaneous measurements, improving our understanding of solar outbursts and how planetary magnetic fields and atmospheres can mitigate their effects. This knowledge is vital for future human exploration of the Moon and Mars, as astronauts face significant radiation risks.

A coronal mass ejection erupted from the Sun on October 28, 2021, and its impact was so widespread that both Mars and Earth, despite being on opposite sides of the Sun and about 250 million kilometers (160 million miles) apart, received an influx of energetic particles.

This marks the first time that a solar event was measured simultaneously on the surfaces of Earth, the Moon, and Mars. The outburst was detected by an international fleet of spacecraft including ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover, the CNSA Chang’e-4 Moon lander, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), and DLR’s Eu:CROPIS Earth orbiter.

Comparing the measurements made by ExoMars TGO and the Curiosity rover, the protection offered by Mars’s atmosphere becomes clear. TGO measured 9 milligray, while only 0.3 milligray was detected on the surface. These measurements highlight the importance of understanding these solar events and their potential impact on the human body.

It is extremely important to understand these solar events as we plan for future human exploration missions to the Moon and Mars. Astronauts face the risk of radiation sickness, and high radiation doses can be fatal. By studying simultaneous measurements from different celestial bodies, scientists can gather valuable data to develop radiation protection measures and ensure the safety of astronauts during space exploration missions.

Current missions and spacecraft, such as ESA’s Solar Orbiter, SOHO, BepiColombo, and upcoming missions like NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter and Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE), provide important opportunities to study and research solar events to advance our understanding of space radiation and develop effective mitigation strategies.

By continuously studying and monitoring solar eruptions and their effects, scientists can better prepare for future human space missions, safeguarding the health and well-being of astronauts during their journeys to explore the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

