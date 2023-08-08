NASA’s Miniature Rovers to Boost Moon Exploration Efficiency

A trio of miniature autonomous NASA rovers will soon be sent to the moon as part of the mission to enhance the efficiency of exploration efforts. These four-wheeled rovers, called Cooperative Autonomous Distributed Robotic Exploration (CADRE), will work together in a team and perform tasks with minimal human input. The mission is scheduled for launch in 2024 aboard Intuitive Machines’ lunar lander, IM-3, under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.

The target area for the mission is the intriguing Reiner Gamma region, known for its lunar swirl and local magnetic field. Located in the Oceanus Procellarum region on the near side of the moon, the area experiences high temperatures reaching up to 237 degrees Fahrenheit (114 degrees Celsius). The rovers will be deployed onto the lunar surface via tethers and will find a suitable spot to charge their batteries using sunlight. They will then conduct experiments during the approximately 14-day lunar daytime to test their capabilities.

Although the mission duration will be short, its impact may be significant for future exploration endeavors. By conducting simultaneous measurements from multiple locations, the rovers aim to demonstrate the potential of multi-robot missions to facilitate new scientific discoveries and support astronauts. The CADRE project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Subha Comandur, stated that the goal is to showcase how mobile robots can collaborate autonomously without human intervention, potentially revolutionizing future exploration methodologies.

The rovers will receive instructions from the lunar lander, divide tasks amongst themselves, and determine the safest way to carry out their plans. They will make decisions such as when to drive, which path to take, and how to navigate around hazards. The monitoring camera atop the lander will oversee their activities, which include driving in formation, avoiding obstacles, and using stereo cameras to create a 3D map of the lunar surface covering an area of 4,300 square feet. Additionally, the rovers are equipped with ground-penetrating radars to explore the subsurface up to a depth of 33 feet.

A successful mission run will demonstrate the effectiveness of a multi-robot approach in exploring hazardous yet scientifically valuable terrains on planetary bodies. CADRE is one of four sets of payloads on board the IM-3 lunar lander, which will launch with a total mass of approximately 203 pounds of investigative mission payloads using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.