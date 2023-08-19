The World’s Fastest Shutter Speed Lets Scientists Capture Dynamic Disorder in Materials

Scientists have developed a shutter speed system that is capable of capturing atomic activity at a trillionth of a second, making it 250 million times faster than the best digital cameras on the market. This breakthrough allows researchers to study dynamic disorder, a phenomenon in which clusters of atoms move and interact within a material triggered by external stimuli such as temperature change or vibration.

The new system, known as variable shutter atomic pair distribution function (vsPDF), provides valuable insights into the behavior of materials. By utilizing neutrons to measure atomic positions, vsPDF offers a more precise snapshot of time compared to traditional photography techniques. The variations in shutter speed are instrumental in distinguishing dynamic disorder from static disorder, allowing researchers to understand the hidden effects that impact a material’s properties.

The scientists demonstrated the effectiveness of vsPDF by studying germanium telluride (GeTe), a material commonly used for converting waste heat into electricity or cooling. The camera revealed that GeTe maintained its crystal structure on average at all temperatures but displayed more dynamic disorder at higher temperatures. This understanding of the material’s physical structures contributes to the development of improved thermoelectric materials and equipment.

While vsPDF shows promise as a method for studying materials, further research is required before it can be widely used. The researchers anticipate that vsPDF will become a standard tool for studying local and average structures in energy materials.

This groundbreaking development provides a new way to unravel the complexities of materials and enhance our understanding of their properties. By capturing dynamic disorder with unprecedented speed and precision, scientists can pave the way for advancements in various fields, from thermoelectrics to renewable energy technologies.