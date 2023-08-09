Ancient Reptile Fossil Reveals Evidence of Parasitic Infection

Paleontologists have discovered evidence of parasitic infection in a reptile that lived around 252 to 201 million years ago during the Triassic Period. The fossilized feces, known as coprolite, contained tiny organic structures resembling eggs. Further analysis revealed that at least five different types of parasites were present.

This finding is the first evidence of parasites in a terrestrial vertebrate from Asia during the Late Triassic. The coprolite also contains multiple parasitic species, including nematodes. Modern nematodes commonly infect plants and animals and are found in a variety of mammals, fish, amphibians, and reptiles.

The fossilized coprolite was collected from a site in Thailand that was a brackish or freshwater lake or pond during the Triassic. The conditions during this time period were conducive to the transmission of parasites.

The coprolite is cylindrical in shape, measuring about 3 inches long and 0.8 inches in diameter. Despite its seemingly plain exterior, coprolites often contain well-preserved fossils of muscle cells, insects, hair, and parasite remains.

The absence of bones in the coprolite suggests that its owner had a digestive system powerful enough to dissolve them. While crocodile fossils haven’t been found at this location, it is plausible that the coprolite originated from an animal similar to crocodiles or one that evolved alongside them, like phytosaurs.

Phytosaurs are reptiles that resemble modern crocodiles but are not closely related. They have similar body plans due to convergent evolution, a process in which unrelated animals independently evolve similar features.

This discovery provides new insights into the environment and way of life of ancient animals. It demonstrates that a single coprolite can contain multiple types of parasites, shedding light on the prevalence of parasitic infection during the Late Triassic.