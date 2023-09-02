New Ariane 6 Launch Vehicle Successfully Tests Upper Stage Engines

On September 1, 2023, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) new Ariane 6 launch vehicle underwent successful testing of its upper stage engines at the German aerospace agency DLR’s engine test center in Lampoldshausen, Germany. The purpose of the test was to simulate the operation of the Vinci engine and the smaller Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) together.

Vinci is the upper stage engine of Ariane 6, which is fueled by liquid hydrogen and oxygen. It has the capability to be stopped and restarted multiple times, allowing for the placement of satellites into different orbits and the safe de-orbiting of the upper stage to avoid leaving behind hazardous debris in space.

The APU plays a crucial role in enabling the Vinci engine to restart in space. It maintains adequate pressure in the fuel tanks and prevents bubbles in the fuel lines. The APU uses small amounts of liquid hydrogen and oxygen from the main tanks and replaces the previous system that relied on large quantities of tanked helium.

Ariane 6 is an entirely new design that has been developed to succeed the Ariane 5 as Europe’s heavy-lift launch system. Its autonomous capability to reach Earth orbit and deep space is a critical component of Europe’s vision for space-enabled navigation, Earth observation, scientific research, and security services.

The ESA is the owner and manager of the Ariane 6 program, defining its performance objectives. ArianeGroup serves as the prime contractor for the project, while Arianespace is responsible for the launch operations. France’s space agency, CNES, operates Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, which has been the home of Ariane launchers since the program’s inception in 1979.

The successful testing of the upper stage engines marks another milestone in the development of the Ariane 6 launch vehicle. It demonstrates the commitment and dedication of the talented individuals from ESA’s 22 Member States who make up the #SpaceTeamEurope, bringing Europe’s vision of space exploration and services to reality.

