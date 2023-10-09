CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Trees Emit More Air Pollution as Climate Warms, Study Finds

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 9, 2023
Trees Emit More Air Pollution as Climate Warms, Study Finds

Trees, including oak and poplar, will release more isoprene—a compound that contributes to air pollution—as global temperatures increase, according to a new study conducted by researchers at Michigan State University. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that as the planet warms, plants such as oaks and poplars will emit more isoprene, exacerbating poor air quality and contributing to particulate matter and low-atmosphere ozone. However, while isoprene worsens air pollution, it also improves clean air quality and helps plants become more resilient to stressors like insects and high temperatures. The study raises questions about finding the right balance between plant resilience and air pollution. Researchers are working to understand the biomolecular processes behind isoprene production in plants and how these processes are affected by climate change. In experiments using poplar plants, the researchers also discovered that warming increased isoprene emissions more than tenfold.

Isoprene is the second-highest hydrocarbon emitted on Earth, after methane from human activity. Isoprene interacts with nitrogen oxide compounds found in air pollution, creating ozone, aerosols, and other byproducts that are harmful to humans and plants. The researchers hope that their findings can help anticipate future isoprene emissions and better inform decisions about planting trees and controlling nitrogen oxide pollution.

Sources:
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Astrophysicists Use the James Webb Space Telescope to Study a Volatile Star

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Preparing for NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope: Harnessing the Science Community to Maximize Scientific Potential

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

A Lab-Made Enzyme Prevents Formation of Toxic Protein Clumps in Huntington’s Disease

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

Astrophysicists Use the James Webb Space Telescope to Study a Volatile Star

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Preparing for NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope: Harnessing the Science Community to Maximize Scientific Potential

Oct 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

A Lab-Made Enzyme Prevents Formation of Toxic Protein Clumps in Huntington’s Disease

Oct 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Set to Explore Geological Junction on Mars

Oct 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments