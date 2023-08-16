Reprogramming Human Cells to Pluripotent Stem Cells

Cells undergo significant epigenome reconfiguration when reprogrammed to human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPS cells). However, the epigenomes of hiPS cells and human embryonic stem (hES) cells exhibit notable differences, which impact the function of hiPS cells. These differences include epigenetic memory and aberrations that arise during reprogramming. The mechanisms behind these differences remain unknown.

To better understand the persistence and emergence of these epigenetic differences, researchers conducted a study on reprogramming human somatic cells to hiPS cells. The study involved genome-wide DNA methylation profiling during both primed and naive reprogramming. The researchers discovered that reprogramming-induced epigenetic aberrations begin to emerge during primed reprogramming, while DNA demethylation initiates early in naive reprogramming.

Based on these findings, the researchers developed a transient-naive-treatment (TNT) reprogramming strategy that mimics the embryonic epigenetic reset. This strategy aims to correct the epigenetic memory in hiPS cells, which is concentrated in repressive chromatin marked by H3K9me3, lamin-B1, and aberrant CpH methylation. By reconfiguring these domains, the TNT reprogramming approach produces hiPS cells that resemble hES cells in terms of molecular and functional characteristics.

Additionally, the TNT reprogramming strategy has shown the ability to correct transposable element overexpression and differential gene expression observed in conventional hiPS cells. It also enhances the differentiation of hiPS cells derived from various cell types.

The findings suggest that TNT reprogramming could become a new standard for biomedical and therapeutic applications. It offers a promising alternative for studying epigenetic memory and could improve the use of hiPS cells in disease modeling, drug screening, and cell therapies.