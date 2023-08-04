New Commercial Space Station Venture Announced by Voyager Space and Airbus

Voyager Space, a US company specializing in commercial space stations, has formed a joint venture with Airbus to develop an Earth-orbiting research outpost called Starlab. The joint venture aims to create a successor to the International Space Station, uniting American and European interests in space exploration.

Voyager has been working on the development of its privately-owned space station, Starlab, for several years. The project received $160 million in funding from NASA, the largest award of its kind, to support the design and engineering work for the station through a public-private partnership.

Airbus, a leading aerospace company based in Europe, has joined Voyager’s Starlab team and has now become a co-owner of the space station. The partnership leverages Airbus’ expertise in innovation and technology to further advance the project. It also strengthens the trans-Atlantic partnership between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) at a time when international relations in space are undergoing changes.

NASA aims to have at least one commercial space station operational by 2030, ensuring continuous presence in low-Earth orbit for US astronauts and researchers after the retirement of the International Space Station. By involving commercial partners in space station operations, NASA can allocate its resources to deep space exploration missions, such as the Artemis lunar program and future human expeditions to Mars.

Aside from the venture with Voyager and Airbus, NASA has partnerships with other companies, including Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman, and Axiom Space. These collaborations aim to expand commercial space capabilities and foster competition in the sector.

In the coming years, NASA plans to hold a competition for space station developers to submit proposals for firm-fixed price service contracts. The competition will be open to interested US companies, potentially including SpaceX and Vast, which have their own concepts for privately-owned space stations.

By partnering with Airbus, Voyager aims to secure its position in the competition and maintain the trans-Atlantic alliance between NASA and ESA. The joint venture also intends to attract interest from ESA and other partners to ensure a continued presence and development of low-Earth orbit research.

The collaboration between Voyager Space and Airbus signifies an important step towards commercializing space exploration and fostering international partnerships in the space industry.