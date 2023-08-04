Voyager Space and Airbus Announce Joint Venture for Starlab Space Station

Voyager Space, a US company specializing in commercial space stations, has formed a joint venture with Airbus to co-develop a research outpost called Starlab. The aim of this joint venture is to create a successor to the International Space Station and strengthen collaboration in space exploration between the United States and Europe.

Voyager has been leading the development of the privately owned Starlab space station for several years. Their proposal was awarded $160 million by NASA in 2021 for design and engineering work through a public-private partnership. This funding is the largest awarded by NASA for such projects and will contribute to making the Starlab station a reality.

Airbus, a leading European aerospace company, has joined the Starlab program to further enhance its development. With a history of innovation and technological advancements, Airbus aims to partner with companies that are changing history. As part of the joint venture, Airbus becomes a co-owner of the space station.

Voyager Space, as a holding company, includes Nanoracks in its portfolio. Nanoracks facilitates access to the International Space Station for scientific experiments and technology demonstration payloads. They also own a commercial pressurized airlock module that enables payloads to move between the ISS’s internal cabin and the outer space environment.

NASA’s goal is to have a commercial space station operational by 2030 when the International Space Station is set to retire. This will ensure continuous access to space for US astronauts and researchers, allowing NASA to focus its resources on deep space exploration, such as the Artemis lunar program and future missions to Mars.

In addition to Voyager, NASA has also partnered with Blue Origin, Northrop Grumman, and Axiom Space. Axiom Space is building a privately owned module to attach to the International Space Station, with plans to eventually establish its own independent space station in orbit.

The joint venture between Voyager Space and Airbus marks an important step in the development of the Starlab space station, bringing us closer to a future of expanded human presence and research in orbit.