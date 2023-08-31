A new meta-analysis examines correlations between human mating partners and finds that people tend to form partnerships with others who are similar to themselves. The study analyzed a wide variety of traits, including education, social attitudes, and substance use. It found that these traits showed the highest correlations among mating partners.

The phenomenon of non-random partnership, known as “assortative mating,” has been the subject of much research. Assortative mating refers to the tendency for individuals to choose partners who share similar characteristics. This may have implications for population characteristics and could also impact genetic estimates derived from studies that assume random mating.

The meta-analysis discovered correlations across nearly every trait studied. Education, social attitudes, and substance use exhibited the strongest correlations among mating partners. The effect sizes varied between studies, suggesting that there may be cultural factors influencing the strength of these correlations.

This research highlights the importance of studying the magnitude of partner correlation across various traits. Understanding the factors that contribute to non-random mating can provide insights into human behavior and social dynamics. It also emphasizes the need for caution when interpreting genetic estimates derived from study designs that assume random mating.

