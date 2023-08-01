Scientists Discover Gene Flow from Extinct Gorilla Population to Eastern Gorillas

An international research study has revealed new insights into the evolutionary history of gorillas. Led by the University of Vienna and the Institute of Evolutionary Biology in Barcelona, scientists used modern statistical methods to analyze the genomes of gorillas. The study discovered a gene flow event from an extinct gorilla population to gorillas living today.

Similar to humans and bonobos, modern gorillas have preserved genes from extinct groups in their genomes. This phenomenon, known as introgression, occurred when individuals from different groups mated during evolution. Gorillas and humans share this exciting similarity in their DNA.

The study focused on the two species of gorillas: western and eastern gorillas. Within each species, there are two subspecies. The researchers analyzed the genomes of individuals from all four subspecies, including newly sequenced mountain gorilla genomes from Bwindi National Park in Uganda.

Surprisingly, the study uncovered that 40,000 years ago, genes were exchanged between an extinct gorilla population and the common ancestor of the eastern lowland gorillas and the mountain gorillas. The genomes of present-day eastern gorillas contain up to 3% of genes from this ghost population. However, no DNA segments from the ghost population were found in western gorillas.

The researchers also found that the genetic input from the ghost population had functional effects on today’s gorillas. For example, a gene that encodes a bitter taste receptor was introduced from the ghost population into eastern lowland gorillas and mountain gorillas, possibly aiding in their ability to avoid poisonous food.

Additionally, the eastern gorillas possess a small amount of DNA from the ghost population on their X chromosome, which seems to be subject to negative selection. It is similar to observations in humans and other species, suggesting that harmful mutations may have a stronger effect on this chromosome.

This study contributes to a better understanding of gorilla evolution and the impact of gene flow from extinct populations on current populations. It highlights the importance of evolutionary genetics in distinguishing humans from other apes.