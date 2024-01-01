The Most Urban Solar Eclipse in Decades to Captivate Millions of City-Dwellers Across North America

Summary: The total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, is set to be one of the most urban eclipses in decades, captivating millions of people across North America. Approximately 40 to 50 million people, including visitors from Mexico and Canada, will witness the total solar eclipse. The eclipse will pass through a path 115 miles wide and 10,000 miles long. Among the most significant cities in the path of totality are Montreal, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Indianapolis, Hamilton, and Torreon.

Montreal, Quebec, Canada:

Population: 1.79 million

Local time and duration of totality: 2:14 p.m. EDT; 1 minute, 27 seconds

Montreal will be on the northern edge of the path of totality, with totality lasting the longest close to the St. Lawrence River. However, only the southern half of Île de Montréal will be within the path of totality.

San Antonio, Texas, U.S.:

Population: 1.5 million

Local time and duration of totality: 1:34 p.m. CDT; up to 2 minutes, 35 seconds (far northwestern suburbs only)

San Antonio will be divided by the path of totality, with its center lying outside of the path. Only the northern and western suburbs will experience totality.

Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Texas, U.S.:

Population: 1.25 million (Dallas)/ 964,000 (Fort Worth)

Local time and duration of totality: 1:42 p.m. CDT; 3 minutes, 52 seconds (Dallas)/ 1:40 p.m. CDT; 2 minutes, 34 seconds (Fort Worth)

The wider Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with a population of over 8 million people, will have the largest selection of hotels along the path of totality.

Austin, Texas, U.S.:

Population: 966,000

Local time and duration of totality: 1:36 p.m. CDT; 1 minute, 46 seconds

While many will stay in Austin and travel to the Texas Hill Country for a longer totality, central Austin will experience a relatively long totality.

Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S:

Population: 871,000

Local time and duration of totality: 3:06 p.m. CDT; 3 minutes, 46 seconds

Indianapolis is the only big city in the Midwest that will experience totality. The city has planned numerous events, including a broadcast at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada:

Population: 587,000

Local time and duration of totality: 3:18 p.m. EDT; 1 minute, 50 seconds

Hamilton, located near Toronto, will be extremely busy on the day of the eclipse due to its proximity to the metropolitan area.

Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico:

Population: 577,000

Local time and duration of totality: 12:16 p.m. CST

Torreon, located slightly south of the centerline, will serve as a base for tour groups and eclipse-chasers in Mazatlán.

FAQ:

Q: How many people are expected to witness the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024?

A: Approximately 40 to 50 million people, including visitors from Mexico and Canada, are expected to witness the eclipse.

Q: Which cities in North America will experience totality during the eclipse?

A: Some significant cities in the path of totality include Montreal, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Indianapolis, Hamilton, and Torreon.

Q: Will the total eclipse be visible from major urban areas?

A: Yes, the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse will captivate millions of city-dwellers across North America.