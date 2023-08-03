Researchers Discover New Crystalline Superconducting State in UTe2

Researchers from the US, UK, and Ireland have identified a new crystalline superconducting state in uranium ditelluride (UTe2). This discovery challenges the traditional understanding of superconductivity and could have implications for the development of quantum computers.

Superconductors are materials that can conduct electricity without resistance. In the Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS) theory of superconductivity, the transition to resistance-free current flow occurs at low temperatures when electrons form “Cooper pairs.” These pairs can move through the material without hindrance, similar to a superfluid.

There are three types of symmetries for Cooper pairs: s-wave, d-wave, and p-wave. S-wave superconductors like lead, tin, and mercury have pairs where one electron has spin up, and the other has spin down. D-wave superconductivity occurs in unconventional high-temperature superconductors, where the pairs have a nonzero orbital angular momentum. P-wave superconductors, on the other hand, have pairs with odd parity, meaning both electrons are spin up or spin down.

P-wave superconductors have drawn attention recently because they are also topological superconductors, which means they have unusual states at their edges that could have applications in quantum computing. The search for topological superconductors with odd-parity Cooper pairs is an active area of research.

In this study, researchers used scanning Josephson tunnelling microscopy to visualize spatial modulations of the superconducting pairing potential in UTe2. They found that some of the electron pairs in UTe2 form a crystalline structure known as electron pair-density waves (PDW). This observation suggests that the PDW state is common to all types of Cooper-pair symmetries.

The discovery of PDW in a bulk p-wave superconductor is particularly exciting for the superconducting community. It suggests the presence of exotic spin-triplet pairs of electrons where the spins of both electrons point in the same direction. While such states have been observed in superfluid helium-3, they are unprecedented in superconductors.

UTe2, which was first synthesized five years ago, shows promise as a material for making quantum bits (qubits) in topological quantum computers. The edge states in such computers would be protected from decoherence, a process that can cause qubits to lose their quantum nature and the encoded information.

This discovery is a crucial step towards understanding UTe2 and unlocking its potential applications in stable and practical quantum computers. The study’s findings have been published in Nature.