Strange Names in Astronomy and Physics

Modern astronomy and physics have accumulated a variety of interesting and sometimes strange names for objects, ideas, and phenomena. Some of these names can be off-putting or come with problematic historical backgrounds. Here are a few examples:

10. Uranus: In 1781, astronomer William Herschel discovered a new planet and suggested the name “Georgium Sidus” in honor of King George III. However, another astronomer, Johann Bode, proposed the name “Uranus,” which fit with the mythological theme of other planetary names. Interestingly, while the other planets are named after Roman gods, Uranus is the Latin translation of the Greek god.

9. Neptune: French astronomer Urbain Le Verrier predicted the existence of a planet beyond Uranus and initially suggested the name “Neptune.” Although he later proposed the name “Leverrier,” the Paris Observatory accepted his original suggestion, and it became the accepted name for the planet.

8. Tomhanks: Astronomers can suggest names for new asteroids, and in 1996, University of Arizona astronomer Joseph L. Montani named a newly discovered asteroid after the actor Tom Hanks. The asteroid’s official designation is 12818 Tomhanks.

7. St. Catherine’s Wheel: Messier 99 is a distant galaxy located in the Virgo Cluster, often referred to as “St. Catherine’s Wheel.” This nickname comes from its visual appearance, resembling a wheel of stars, reminiscent of the torture wheel used to kill St. Catherine.

6. The Fetus Nebula: NGC 7008 is a planetary nebula located about 2,800 light-years away. Due to its appearance, it is sometimes called “The Fetus Nebula.”

5. Syzygy: Syzygy is an astronomical term that describes when three or more celestial objects align in a straight line. A well-known example is a total solar eclipse, where the sun, moon, and Earth line up.

4. Gedankenexperiment: Physicists often engage in thought experiments called “gedankenexperiments.” These hypothetical scenarios help them think through the logical consequences of hypotheses. Albert Einstein’s famous thought experiment involved riding alongside a beam of light and led to the theory of special relativity.

3. Quarks: Physicist Murray Gell-Mann discovered three new particles while studying the strong nuclear force. He named them “quarks” after a quote from James Joyce’s novel “Finnegans Wake.” Subsequently, six quarks were discovered, but the name remained.

2. Jerk: A “geomagnetic jerk” refers to a phenomenon where Earth’s magnetic field lines twist into pockets of intense activity. While the name may seem peculiar, it accurately describes the sudden changes in the magnetic field.

These examples highlight the variety of names used in astronomy and physics, often reflecting historical influences, visual appearances, or scientific concepts.