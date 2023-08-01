Southern Delta Aquariids Meteor Shower Peaking Tonight

Tonight, NASA indicates that the Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower will reach its peak. However, this won’t be the only active meteor shower to observe. Skywatchers may also catch a glimpse of meteors from the Alpha Capricornids. These meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through the debris left behind by comet 96P/Machholz and produce beautiful streaks of light known as meteors or shooting stars.

It’s important to note that meteor showers are natural events and while predictions are made based on historical data, there is always a chance of surprises, and individual viewing experiences may vary.

The Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids are currently the two active meteor showers on July 31, 2023. The Capricornids are known for the number of bright fireballs they produce during their activity period.

The Southern Delta Aquariids are best viewed in the Southern Hemisphere and the southern latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere. The ideal time to observe meteors is in the early morning hours, around 2 to 4 a.m. local time. Additionally, meteor showers can be active a few days before and after their peak, so meteors may still be visible on the nights leading up to or following the peak.

Although the Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower is not one of the most prolific, it is still worth observing. Both the Alpha Capricornids and the Southern Delta Aquariids have the potential to produce bright fireballs that may outshine the moon. On average, in a dark location, one can expect to see 15 to 20 meteors per hour during the peak of the shower. However, the actual number of meteors seen can vary due to the unpredictable nature of meteor showers.

To view the meteor shower, it is recommended to find an area away from city or street lights. Bringing a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair for comfort is advised. To optimize the viewing experience, lie flat on your back and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. Looking halfway between the horizon and the highest point in the sky, and 45 degrees from the constellation of Aquarius, will increase the chances of observing the Southern Delta Aquariids.

In Arizona, some suggested locations for stargazing and observing the meteor shower include Grand Canyon National Park, Kitt Peak National Observatory, Mount Lemmon, Sedona, and Chiricahua National Monument.

Remember that patience is key when observing meteor showers, as it can take up to 30 minutes for your eyes to adapt to see the meteors. Enjoy the natural beauty of the meteor shower tonight.