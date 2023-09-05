Toddlers’ Logical Thinking Doesn’t Depend on Language

Summary: Toddlers as young as 19 months old exhibit natural logical thinking, independent of language knowledge. This ability, manifesting as exclusion by elimination, allows toddlers to make conclusions about unknown realities by discounting known impossibilities. Through analyzing gaze movement patterns in tests, they discerned this innate reasoning process. The study further found no significant differences between bilingual and monolingual toddlers, suggesting that this logic doesn’t hinge on linguistic experience.

Toddlers have a natural inclination for logical thinking, even before they have acquired language skills. A recent study conducted by UPF Barcelona’s Center for Brain and Cognition revealed that toddlers as young as 19 months old display this ability to reason logically. This logical thinking is independent of their knowledge of language and is observed through their use of the “exclusion by elimination” strategy.

When faced with an unknown reality, toddlers analyze the situation by ruling out options that are not possible, based on their existing knowledge. This strategy allows them to arrive at conclusions about unfamiliar objects or concepts. The study found that this logical reasoning exists in both monolingual and bilingual toddlers, suggesting that it is a universal early cognitive skill.

The researchers conducted two experiments to analyze the infants’ natural logic. In the first experiment, toddlers were shown familiar and unfamiliar objects and asked to associate them with corresponding words. In the second experiment, objects were covered and toddlers had to use exclusion to determine which object was hidden.

The study revealed that toddlers exhibit gaze movement patterns that indicate the use of exclusion by elimination strategy. They would look at one object, rule it out based on the word they heard, and then shift their gaze toward the correct object. This strategy is known as the double-check strategy.

Overall, the findings of this study highlight the importance of logical reasoning in early cognitive development. It suggests that toddlers possess innate logical thinking abilities that are independent of their language skills. This research contributes to our understanding of how children acquire knowledge and navigate the world around them.

Source: UPF Barcelona

Definitions:

– Exclusion by elimination: A logical reasoning strategy in which known impossibilities are ruled out to arrive at unknown conclusions.

– Monolingual: Referring to individuals who speak only one language.

– Bilingual: Referring to individuals who speak two languages.