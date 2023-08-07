Building Safety Starts at Home: Tips to Keep Your Family and Community Safe

According to InjuryFacts.NSC.org, a significant number of injuries occur in homes or community venues each year. However, many of these injuries can be prevented with proactive measures.

As the leading global source of model codes, standards, and building safety solutions, the International Code Council is dedicated to educating homeowners on fire safety, home maintenance, and sustainability practices. Here are some tips to help prevent accidents and ensure the safety of your family and community.

Fire Safety Tips:

– Install smoke alarms on each level of your home, outside sleeping areas, and inside bedrooms. Regularly test and replace smoke alarms every ten years.

– Consider installing home fire sprinklers, which are cost-effective and can increase property value while lowering insurance rates.

– Create an escape plan and designate a meeting place outside the house.

– Keep flammable items at least three feet away from portable heaters.

– Maintain a clear area around your home, removing leaves from gutters and clearing dead leaves and branches from shrubs and trees.

Home Maintenance Tips:

– Avoid overloading electrical cords or power strips.

– Do not use appliances with damaged cords.

– Be vigilant for leaky pipes, condensation, and wet spots to prevent mold growth. Address moisture problems promptly.

– Do not flush items like medication, disposable wipes, or coffee grounds down the toilet.

– Follow the manufacturer’s directions to drain water from swimming pool and water sprinkler supply lines to prevent freezing in winter.

– Ensure pedestrian gates in your swimming pool’s barrier fence are self-closing and self-latching.

Energy and Sustainability Tips:

– Install water-saving shower heads and low-flow faucet aerators to conserve water.

– Never dispose of any substances through storm drains to prevent stormwater runoff pollution.

– Regularly change filters in your home’s heating and cooling system to improve energy efficiency.

– Replace traditional incandescent bulbs with energy-efficient LEDs.

– Use recyclable, reusable, renewable, durable, affordable, and low-maintenance materials when building or renovating your home.

– Consider building a rain garden to capture roof runoff for non-potable water use. Check local regulations before installation.

Reducing home energy use can save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For more information and additional resources, visit the International Code Council’s website at iccsafe.org.