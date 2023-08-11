ESA to Use Radar to Study the Inside of an Asteroid for the First Time

The European Space Agency (ESA) has received the radar component of a CubeSat satellite, named Juventas, which will be integrated into a spacecraft sent to study the asteroid Dimorphos. This mission is part of the Hera mission, which aims to investigate the aftermath of Dimorphos’ collision with NASA’s DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft in September 2020.

DART’s goal was to change the orbit of Dimorphos around a larger asteroid, Didymos, by impacting it. The success of this mission demonstrated the potential of altering an asteroid’s trajectory, which could be useful in protecting Earth from potentially harmful asteroids. ESA’s Hera probe, along with two CubeSats, will be sent to conduct a post-impact survey of Dimorphos for further investigation.

The mission will examine various aspects of DART’s effects on the asteroid, including gravimetric measurements, mineral surveys, and internal radar analysis. The radar analysis will be carried out by the Juventas CubeSat, which is the smallest radar system ever to fly in space.

Developed by the Institut de Planétologie et d’Astrophysique de Grenoble (IPAG) and the University Grenoble Alpes in France, Juventas’ radar system (JuRa) is roughly the size of a Rubik’s cube but packs the power of a fully-fledged radar system. Once in orbit around Dimorphos, JuRa will be capable of scanning up to 330 feet (100 meters) deep into the asteroid’s 525-foot (160-meter) diameter.

The transfer of JuRa for spacecraft integration marks a significant milestone. The principal investigator from IPAG, Alain Hérique, has been working with the ESA to optimize the performance and calibration of the instrument. This is to ensure that the science data obtained in space is interpreted accurately.

Studying Dimorphos after DART’s impact is a crucial step in the planetary defense initiative, and Juventas is expected to provide promising results. By conducting the first radar probe inside an asteroid, Juventas will help scientists understand the composition and structure of asteroids more deeply. The scientific return from this mission is anticipated to be substantial.