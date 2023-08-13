The Discovery of a Tiny Ice Mouse in Ancient Alaska

In the harsh landscapes of northern Alaska, a remarkable discovery has been made. This region, which was even further north approximately 73 million years ago, was home to a tiny mammal that was adept at surviving in some of Earth’s coldest conditions during the Late Cretaceous period.

The research, led by Jaelyn Eberle, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder and curator of fossil vertebrates at the CU Museum of Natural History, focused on this extraordinary find. The tiny ice mouse, named Sikuomys mikros, belonged to the extinct Gypsonictopidae family and weighed only 11 grams. Despite the name, it was not a mouse but likely resembled today’s shrews.

Unlike other mammals in the region, the ice mouse did not hibernate. It stayed active throughout the year by burrowing under leaf litter or underground, feeding on insects and worms. This ability to survive in the tough conditions of darkness and sub-zero temperatures is truly surprising.

The identification of Sikuomys mikros was based on minuscule teeth, each no bigger than a grain of sand. This discovery opens a window into ancient Alaska, revealing an ecosystem unlike any seen today. Seventy-three million years ago, northern Alaska was a polar forest teeming with dinosaurs, small mammals, and birds adapted to endure a highly seasonal climate.

The research team, consisting of paleontologists from institutions such as the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Florida State University, embarked on a challenging journey to the excavation site near the Beaufort Sea. The fossils, mainly teeth and jaw fragments, were meticulously examined under microscopes.

One intriguing aspect of the ice mouse’s existence is its small size compared to related species further south. It is hypothesized that this diminutive size was an evolutionary response to the scarcity of food during Alaskan winters. Being small allowed for lower food and energy requirements, which was advantageous in such an environment.

The survival strategy of Sikuomys mikros likely involved an underground existence during freezing months. This subterranean lifestyle may have been crucial for their survival, especially after the cataclysmic meteorite crash that led to the extinction of dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

In a world dominated by giants, the tiny ice mouse and its incredible survival story serve as a testament to nature’s adaptability and resilience.