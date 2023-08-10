Tiny Fossil Mammal Discovered in Northern Alaska

Paleontologists have unearthed a tiny fossil mammal that lived in extreme cold conditions in northern Alaska approximately 73 million years ago. Led by Jaelyn Eberle from the University of Colorado Boulder, the researchers discovered the Late Cretaceous animal, which they called Sikuomys mikros, meaning “ice mouse” in the Iñupiaq language and Greek. Although it did not belong to the mouse family, Sikuomys mikros resembled a modern-day shrew and weighed only 11 grams. It thrived year-round in northern Alaska, where it endured freezing temperatures and four months of darkness during the winter.

The researchers identified the new species based on a few small teeth, each the size of a grain of sand. These tiny fossils provide insights into ancient Alaska, revealing a polar forest filled with dinosaurs, small mammals, and birds. The region’s extreme seasonal climate, including freezing winters and long periods of darkness, shaped the adaptation of these animals.

The discovery of these fossils sheds light on the physiology and behavior of Arctic-adapted animals. The research team collected the fossils along the banks of the remote Colville River, near Alaska’s northern coast, as part of the Prince Creek Formation. To find these precious specimens, the team collects buckets of dirt and washes away the mud in the lab before examining them under a microscope.

The ice mouse’s small size may be attributed to the scarcity of food during the winter in Alaska. Similar patterns have been observed in present-day shrews, where smaller size correlates with lower food and energy requirements. It is possible that Sikuomys mikros spent the cold months underground, which may have contributed to its survival when a meteorite crash led to the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.