Scientists Analyze Ancient Sea Salt Crystals to Reconstruct Earth’s Geological History

Scientists have utilized the chemistry of microscopic water pockets preserved in sea salt crystals to delve into Earth’s geological past. By examining the lithium content in marine halite, researchers from Princeton University and Binghamton University were able to reconstruct the history of tectonic movement on the seafloor, offering insights into atmospheric conditions over time.

Ocean water is not just composed of salt; it contains various minerals that provide a chemical record of different processes occurring at different times. The researchers studied marine halite samples from formations across different continents, dating back 150 million years. By analyzing the lithium content in these samples, they were able to trace hydrothermal activity, which is the release of heat and chemicals into the ocean at the boundaries between tectonic plates.

The study revealed a significant drop in lithium concentration over the last 150 million years, accompanied by an increase in magnesium to calcium ratios. This decrease in tectonic plate activity and planetary crust production resulted in reduced hydrothermal activity. Consequently, less carbon dioxide was released into the atmosphere, potentially contributing to the cooling that led to the last ice age.

This research builds upon previous work by the scientists, where they observed a decline in hydrothermal activity based on strontium ratios in seawater time capsules.

The interconnectedness of Earth’s systems and the role of plate tectonics in regulating the planet’s hydrosphere and atmosphere are highlighted by this analysis. The researchers emphasize the relationship between the oceans and the atmosphere, emphasizing the interdependence of these systems.

The study was published in Science Advances.