China’s Utilization of Tiangong Space Station Affects Global Perception

According to a report from the Department of the Air Force’s China Aerospace Studies Institute (CASI), emerging trends in how China is utilizing and operating its Tiangong space station could have a significant impact on the country’s space program’s international reputation.

One of these trends is the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) intention to allow civilian astronauts and non-state-owned enterprise (SOE) companies to participate in the Chinese Space Station (CSS). The CSAI report suggests that this decision, along with the ongoing international astronaut selection, is likely to improve China’s standing in its joint program with the United Nations and potentially other existing astronaut programs.

This change could also potentially lead to the European Space Agency (ESA) reassessing its decision to back away from astronaut training exchanges with China and consider sending European astronauts to Tiangong. Previously, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher stated that the agency had no intention or budget to participate in the Tiangong program.

Furthermore, China’s nascent commercialization efforts in the space sector, including a call for commercial resupply proposals, could play a role in shifting perceptions of China’s space program. The CASI article highlights that the CMSEO’s solicitation for non-SOE proposals for CSS resupply vehicles in May 2023 will impact the long-term development of China’s space program as well as the global perception of it.

These changes in China’s space program could bring about a greater level of transparency and allow for better outside assessments. However, the level of independence of Chinese commercial companies from state-owned entities and PLA influence over the space sector will still be a factor in how China’s space program is viewed.

Overall, these emerging trends in China’s utilization of the Tiangong space station could result in China’s space program being seen more favorably internationally and potentially invite greater participation from other countries. It could also create competition with commercial ventures engaged in the International Space Station (ISS) and impact China’s efforts to gain partners and support for its International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) and the United States’ Artemis lunar program.

