CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Scientists Discover Underwater Volcanoes and Shipwreck in Mediterranean Sea

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 9, 2023
Scientists Discover Underwater Volcanoes and Shipwreck in Mediterranean Sea

Scientists conducting an expedition in the Mediterranean Sea have made exciting new discoveries. Using sonar techniques and other instruments, the international team discovered three large underwater volcanoes and the wreckage of a sunken ship. The expedition, called M191 SUAVE, took place between July 16 and August 5, led by scientists aboard the German vessel METEOR. The research focused on areas in the Sicilian Channel, located between Sicily and Tunisia.

By combining sonar techniques, magnetometers, and high-resolution seismic techniques, the researchers were able to identify the three previously unknown underwater volcanoes. These volcanoes, off the southern coast of Sicily, measure at least 3.5 miles across and rise more than 490 feet above the surrounding seabed. They are part of a series of other volcanic cones discovered by the Italian National Institute of Oceanography and Applied Geophysics in 2019.

During the expedition, the scientists also found the wreckage of a sunken ship. The ship, approximately 330 feet in length and 56 feet wide, lies at a depth of around 360 feet between Sicily and the island of Linosa. The team collected rock samples from various submarine volcanoes and will analyze them to gain insights into the age and characteristics of the magma that feeds these volcanoes.

The discoveries emphasize the vastness of unexplored areas in the Mediterranean Sea, even close to the coasts. The researchers highlighted the importance of high-resolution mapping of the seabed for both scientific knowledge and practical aspects, such as navigation safety, laying submarine cables, assessing volcanic risks near the coast, analyzing coastal evolution, and protecting marine ecosystems.

Furthermore, the research revealed errors in existing bathymetric maps of the region, with some submerged features incorrectly represented as seamounts. This implies the need for accurate mapping of submerged ocean features.

The findings from this expedition will contribute to a better understanding of the geological history of the central Mediterranean region and its tectonic processes. The research team intends to continue their analysis of the samples and further explore the region’s underwater environment for more discoveries.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai’s Unexpected Warming Effect and its Impact on Climate Change

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Fresh Data on Jupiter’s Moon Io Provided by NASA’s Juno Mission

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Saving Water: 5 Simple Tips to Conserve Water

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Understanding the Technological Revolution: Enterprise IoT in North America.

Aug 10, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Nintendo Patents Revealed for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Aug 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

NASA Lunar Cubesat Mission Fails to Reach Moon’s Orbit Due to Thruster Problems

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai’s Unexpected Warming Effect and its Impact on Climate Change

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments