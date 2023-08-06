Oregon Coast’s Ghost Forests and Geological Marvels

Along the Oregon coast, the ancient ghost forest stumps hold intriguing surprises. These once proud stands of trees were gradually engulfed and killed by sand and sediment, yet preserved for millennia by the very elements that caused their demise. The southern coast is home to rock formations like Face Rock, each with an origin story that will leave you astounded.

At Coos Bay’s Sunset Bay, you’ll find a couple of sets of ghost forests, including one incredibly old and another with its own unique qualities. Unlike most ghost forests that are only visible in winter, Sunset Bay’s ancient stumps can be seen year-round. Although not as old as the ones at Newport or Arch Cape, which are around 4,000 years old, Sunset Bay’s stumps are significant as they date back 1,200 years. Regional geologists Ron Metzger and Curt Peterson disproved the theory that an earthquake caused their formation. Carbon dating confirmed their age to be around 800 AD, ruling out any massive quake that would have abruptly dropped them.

Further south, near Coos Bay, lies the oldest ghost forests in the state, with some stumps dating back 7,000 years and sticking out of cliffs. The south coast’s geological history is complex, with rock formations from various ages fused together. Bandon, famous for landmarks like Face Rock, showcases this complexity. Face Rock itself formed as much as 201 million years ago and contains a mixture of rocks, including bluechist, lava, and sedimentary rock. The region’s diverse geological formations have stories spanning millions of years.

The south coast is a geological wonderland where every beach holds multiple stories. Exploring sea stacks in Bandon reveals sandstone blocks that are highly fractured and faulted. Each block tells a different tale, offering a glimpse into the region’s rich geological history. From ancient ghost forests to stunning rock formations, the Oregon coast is a true treasure trove of natural wonders that continue to captivate scientists and visitors alike.