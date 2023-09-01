Researchers Use Advanced Scanning Technology to Unveil Fossil Monster from Half a Billion Years Ago

Researchers from the University of Leicester and the Yunnan Key Laboratory for Palaeobiology have used advanced scanning technology to recreate the soft anatomy of a unique fossil animal known as Kylinxia. This fossil, found in nearly 520-million-year-old rocks, helps fill a knowledge gap in the evolutionary history of arthropods.

Using a CT scanner, the researchers imaged the Kylinxia fossil, which is about the size of a large shrimp. The images revealed its surprising features, including three eyes on the head and a pair of fearsome limbs that were likely used to catch prey. This detailed imaging was made possible by the nearly complete preservation of the fossil.

The new find is significant for understanding the history of arthropods, which are animals with segmented bodies and jointed limbs. While many arthropod fossils only preserve their hard skeletons, the Kylinxia fossil provides an exceptional level of preservation, allowing researchers to image and study its head in detail. They found that the head is composed of six segments, similar to many living arthropods.

This discovery challenges previous theories about the evolution of arthropod heads, which were based on early-branching species having fewer segments. The presence of additional segments in Kylinxia suggests that living arthropods inherited a six-segmented head from an ancestor at least 518 million years ago.

The findings of this study, which was published in the journal Current Biology, contribute to our understanding of the early evolution of arthropods and the development of complex ecosystems in Earth’s oceans. Further research in this field may continue to uncover new insights into the ancient creatures that once inhabited our planet.

Sources:

– Current Biology: A peer-reviewed scientific journal focused on all aspects of biology, including evolutionary biology and ecology.

– Species: A group of living organisms that share common characteristics and can breed to produce fertile offspring.

– Yunnan Province: A province in southern China known for its rich fossil deposits and the Chengjiang biota.

– Arthropods: Animals with segmented bodies and jointed limbs, such as crabs, lobsters, insects, and spiders.