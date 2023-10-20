The Mystery of Early Bright Galaxies Solved: Bursty Star Formation

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) recently captured images of some of the universe’s earliest galaxies, which formed within a few hundred million years of the Big Bang. These galaxies appeared too bright, too big, and too evolved for their age, challenging the standard model of cosmology. However, new research published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters suggests that bursty star formation, a phenomenon that involves short, intense periods of stellar birth and death followed by longer, quieter phases, can explain this mystery.

The researchers used advanced computer simulations from the Feedback of Relativistic Environments (FIRE) project to investigate this issue. The simulations revealed that bursty star formation could account for the surprising brightness observed in the early galaxies captured by JWST. Bursty star formation is common in low-mass galaxies and is characterized by bursts of star formation followed by supernova explosions, which eject gas that later falls back in to form new stars. However, when galaxies become massive enough, their gravity holds the galaxy together and brings it into a steady state, preventing the ejection of gas.

If confirmed, this explanation would avoid the need for revisions or adjustments to the standard model of cosmology. The findings shed light on the physics of cosmic dawn and challenge previous speculations about the early universe. By providing solid observational evidence, the JWST has greatly increased our understanding of the physical details of galaxies and allows us to revisit and study the physics of the early universe.

