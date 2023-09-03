NASA’s Artemis II Astronauts Trained Using Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Data

During a recent training session, NASA utilized data from its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) to familiarize the Artemis II astronauts with lunar views they will encounter during their mission around the Moon. The training involved using scientific visualizations to help the astronauts identify lunar landmarks, geological features, and areas of interest for future Moon landings. The LRO has provided valuable scientific data during its fourteen years of observing the Moon.

In another space-related news, the four-person crew of SpaceX’s Crew-7 mission launched to the International Space Station on August 26. The crew, including NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, arrived at the orbital outpost on August 27 and will spend approximately six months conducting research and technology demonstrations to benefit life on Earth and future Artemis missions to the Moon and eventually Mars.

An external camera on the space station captured views of Hurricane Idalia on August 30 as it made landfall near Keaton Beach, Florida. The storm was a Category 3 hurricane with winds of about 125 miles per hour. Prior to landfall, it had reached Category 4 status with winds of about 130 miles per hour. The footage will aid in understanding and studying hurricanes from a unique perspective.

In a historical milestone, August 30 marked the forty-year anniversary of NASA astronaut Guy Bluford becoming the first African American to fly in space. He flew aboard the space shuttle Challenger on the STS-8 mission, which was the first night launch and landing in the space shuttle program.

These recent developments highlight the ongoing efforts and achievements of NASA and its collaborators in space exploration and scientific research.

