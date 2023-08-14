The Artemis II Crew Visits Kennedy Space Center

On August 8, the Artemis II astronauts visited NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to inspect the Orion spacecraft that will transport them around the Moon. They also held a news conference with NASA leadership to discuss the mission and its importance in paving the way for future human exploration of the Moon and Mars.

Artemis II will be the first mission with astronauts to the Moon in over 50 years. The measure of its success, according to NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, is not only their presence on the lunar surface but also witnessing their colleagues assembling Gateway and eventually witnessing people walking on Mars and returning to Earth.

In preparation for the mission, NASA and the Department of Defense recently conducted Underway Recovery Test 10 off the coast of San Diego. This test involved practicing the operational activities necessary to safely retrieve the Artemis II astronauts and the Orion spacecraft from the Pacific Ocean at the end of the mission.

In other news, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope followed up on the Hubble Space Telescope’s observations of Earendel, the farthest star ever detected in the very distant universe. Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera revealed that Earendel is more than twice as hot as our Sun and about a million times more luminous. Astronomers also speculate that Earendel might have a cooler redder companion star based solely on its colors.

Additionally, NASA announced the upcoming launch of the Heliophysics Big Year in October. This global celebration will focus on solar science and the Sun’s influence on Earth and the solar system. Each month from October 2023 to December 2024 will center around a specific theme, with opportunities for the public to participate in solar science events and activities.

That’s the latest news from NASA this week!