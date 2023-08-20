Exploring Interstellar Visitors with the Vera Rubin Observatory

Most of the comets visible in our sky originate from our Solar System, born within the Oort cloud. However, there are two known objects that have come from beyond our Solar System, namely ‘Oumuamua and Borisov. It is highly likely that more interstellar objects visit our Solar System, but they have yet to be discovered. The upcoming Vera Rubin Observatory is expected to change that.

Stellar systems have the ability to expel debris into interstellar space. Shifting planetary orbits and close encounters between asteroids and planets can provide enough kinetic energy for these objects to escape their star’s gravitational pull. While rogue planets have been discovered, smaller bodies like asteroids and comets have a higher chance of escaping. As a result, there are likely numerous interstellar objects floating through the galaxy.

The challenge lies in detecting these interstellar objects. ‘Oumuamua and Borisov were only discovered because they passed through the inner Solar System. Their discovery required careful observations to determine their interstellar trajectories. Given the random distribution of these objects, they are more likely to be found in the outer regions of our Solar System, making them dimmer and harder to spot.

Fortunately, the Vera Rubin Observatory’s Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) aims to catalog objects within our Solar System. With its capability to map the night sky regularly, the LSST will gather data on millions of objects, including asteroids, Jupiter Trojans, near-Earth objects, and Kuiper belt objects. This extensive dataset will allow us to calculate the positions and orbits of these objects, even in the outer regions of our Solar System where interstellar visitors are more likely to be found.

The Rubin Observatory team anticipates discovering dozens of interstellar visitors within the first year of operation. By studying their motion and spectra, we can learn more about the origins and chemical compositions of these interstellar bodies. This knowledge will provide valuable insights into the formation of planetary systems, including our own.

Just as the search for exoplanets revolutionized our understanding of planetary systems, the Rubin Observatory’s LSST project will transform our knowledge of our own Solar System. It will create a comprehensive database of objects within the Sun’s family, shedding light on both familiar members and the occasional visitors from beyond our Solar System.