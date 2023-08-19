Mars’ Ancient Glaciers Left Evidence Across the Planet

It is a scientific certainty that Mars was once a much different place, with a denser atmosphere, warmer temperatures, and where water once flowed. Evidence of this past is preserved in countless surface features, ranging from river channels and alluvial deposits to lakebeds.

Roughly 4 billion years ago, Mars began to change into the extremely cold and desiccated environment we see today. However, images taken by the NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) suggest that Mars may have experienced glacial and interglacial periods.

Evidence of glaciers on Mars includes landforms that resemble features on Earth shaped by the retreat of ice flows during interglacial periods. While most surface ice on Mars is confined to the polar ice caps, these landforms can be found in non-polar regions across the planet. The High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera aboard the MRO captured a photograph of one such feature, showing a glacial deposit flowing downhill.

The image reveals linear ridges along the surface, exposed rocky debris, and infilling inside the floors of adjacent craters and valleys. This is similar to what is observed on Earth, where glaciers pick up rocks and soil and deposit them as they retreat. These features provide insights into the history of ice flows on Mars.

Scientists believe that Mars, like Earth, experienced periods of cooling and warming that coincided with variations in its axial tilt (obliquity). Ice flows would have advanced and expanded during cooler periods, picking up debris from the landscape, followed by glacial retreats as the ice melted and sublimated. Over time, this process left rocks and minerals concentrated along long ridges and material infalls within low-lying regions.

These images are a reminder of Mars’ highly dynamic climate, which it retains today despite the changes it has undergone. Roughly 4 billion years ago, Mars’ core region cooled rapidly, causing its global magnetic field to weaken. This led to the gradual loss of Mars’ warmer, denser atmosphere. At the same time, its surface water also disappeared, resulting in the extremely cold and desiccated environment we see today.

Ironically, this transition preserved the evidence of Mars’ warmer, wetter past. Without precipitation and powerful winds, these glacial features did not experience weathering and erosion. The preserved ridges prove that glaciers once existed on Mars beyond its polar regions.