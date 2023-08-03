Young Star is Stripping Atmosphere Off Its Exoplanet

A young star located just 32 light-years from Earth is causing its orbiting exoplanet to lose vast amounts of its atmosphere. The exoplanet, known as AU Microscopii b (or AU Mic b), is orbiting a very young red dwarf star. The system itself is only 23 million years old, making it relatively young, and provides a unique opportunity to study the early life of newly formed planets.

What makes this Neptune-sized exoplanet particularly interesting is that the atmospheric loss is not a constant process. Instead, it appears to switch on and off rapidly during a single orbit. Additionally, the atmosphere appears to be leaking in front of the exoplanet rather than trailing behind it, which is a peculiar observation.

The discovery of AU Mic b in 2020 already hinted at its intriguing nature. It is slightly larger than Neptune, with 20.12 Earth masses and 4.19 Earth radii compared to Neptune’s 17.15 Earth masses and 3.88 Earth radii. The proximity of AU Mic b to its star, with one orbit lasting just 8.5 days, allows scientists to witness the star’s intense activity up close. The young star is known for its continuous flares, emitting more than 6 flares per day, as well as strong stellar winds and intense X-ray light.

The study of AU Mic b may help shed light on a peculiar gap observed in exoplanet detections. Scientists have noticed a lack of exoplanets with radii between 1.5 and 2 times that of Earth located close to their stars. AU Mic b falls on the larger side of this gap, and if it is actively losing its atmosphere and shrinking, it could provide insights into the mechanisms responsible for this gap. Violent interactions between young planets and their turbulent host stars can result in atmospheric loss and shrinking, leaving smaller planets barren while larger ones manage to retain their atmospheres.

Understanding the effects of such environments on planets is crucial for identifying potential habitable worlds and searching for signs of life beyond our Solar System. By studying AU Mic b and similar exoplanets, scientists hope to gain insights into how atmospheres evolve and which types of planets are more likely to maintain stable atmospheres conducive to life.

Further research and observations are needed to unravel the exact mechanisms at play and their implications for planetary evolution.