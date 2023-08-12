Colossal Star Experiences Massive Waves, Study Finds

A recent study published in Nature Astronomy reveals that the colossal star known as MACHO 80.7443.1718 is being bombarded by extremely large waves. These waves are so enormous that they break, shock-heating and dissipating energy and angular momentum on the star’s surface.

The study explains that MACHO 80.7443.1718 is a natural outcome of the evolution of massive binary stars. Its material, which is described as shock-heated, forms a rapidly rotating circumstellar atmosphere.

Interestingly, the star’s synchronous rotation is caused by a lack of nonlinear tides resulting from the breaking of the surface waves. This phenomenon, the study notes, represents the first instance of repetitive breaking waves on a star within the system.

The study suggests that the extraordinary nature of this “heartbeat star” could be utilized to study nonlinear tidal dissipation. Heartbeat stars, which are closely paired, exhibit periodic changes in brightness. These stars follow oval orbits and generate tides when in close proximity to each other.

According to Morgan MacLeod, one of the study’s authors and a postdoctoral fellow in Theoretical Astrophysics at the Center for Astrophysics, each crash of the star’s towering tidal waves releases enough energy to disintegrate our entire planet hundreds of times over. This massive star, with a mass 35 times that of the Sun, demonstrates the immense power of its waves.

Due to the tidal effects, heartbeat stars undergo stretching and distortion, which influences the amount of starlight visible from them. The brightness fluctuation observed in MACHO 80.7443.1718 was approximately 200 times greater than average heartbeat stars.

This groundbreaking study sheds light on the fascinating phenomena occurring on this colossal star and presents opportunities for further research into nonlinear tidal dissipation.