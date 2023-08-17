Magnetars: A New Understanding of How They Form

Magnetars, known for their extreme magnetic pull, have long puzzled scientists in terms of their formation. However, a recent study published in the journal Science may provide some answers. The study focuses on a unique helium-rich star located 3,000 light-years away, which exhibits perplexing behavior unexplained by traditional models.

What sets this star apart is its incredibly strong magnetic fields, making it the most magnetic massive star ever recorded and earning it the title of a “massive magnetic helium star.” Scientists speculate that this star will eventually collapse in a supernova explosion, giving rise to a magnetar. A magnetar is a dead star with a magnetic pull billions of times stronger than the original star.

While there might be other methods by which magnetars form, this study represents a significant advancement in unraveling their mysteries. The lead author of the study, Tomer Shenar, describes the star at the center of their research, part of a two-star system called HD 45166, as his “pet.” The star resembles a Wolf-Rayet star, a phase that typically precedes the formation of neutron stars or black holes. However, it contains less mass than usual.

Shenar hypothesized that magnetic fields could explain this discrepancy. To prove their theory, the researchers gained access to astronomy instruments capable of detecting and measuring magnetic fields, including the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope. The results were astonishing, revealing a magnetic field of 43,000 gauss, significantly higher than the Earth’s magnetic field.

The study suggests that the star’s magnetic field emerges from the merging of two stars within the system. This event leads to the formation of a highly magnetic core. In approximately one million years, the massive magnetic helium star is expected to collapse and explode, resulting in a supernova and eventually forming a neutron star with magnetar properties.

While this research proposes a new understanding of magnetar formation, the scientific community is still questioning whether this is the dominant channel or just one of many ways. Nevertheless, it represents a significant step forward in our understanding of these enigmatic celestial objects. Future research will continue to shed light on the intricate processes behind magnetars and their origins.