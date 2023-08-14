The World’s Oldest Plant Faces Extinction Due to Climate Change

High on the Tibetan Plateau resides the oldest known plant species, Takakia, which has survived for almost 400 million years. This moss evolved resistance to extreme cold and altitude as the plateau rose due to plate tectonics. It developed a record number of fast-evolving genes to cope with the environmental stresses it endured. Takakia has survived multiple mass extinctions and the violent formation of the Himalayas. It can withstand being under snow for eight months and deadly ultraviolet radiation. However, this ancient plant is now facing extinction due to the rapid climate change in its habitat.

Research has confirmed that Takakia is a moss, despite previously being uncertain whether it was closer to liverwort or algae. The plant split from other mosses 390 million years ago, and only two species of Takakia, T. ceratophylla and T. lepidozioides, have survived to this day. Both species are found in Tibet, as well as a few other locations. It is unclear why its distribution has become limited over time.

Takakia’s unique genetic properties have enabled it to become one of the oldest “living fossils” on Earth. The plant has been able to adapt to extreme environmental conditions. However, the Tibetan Plateau, where Takakia resides, has become a climate change hotspot. The population of Takakia is declining at a faster rate than other mosses in the area. It is now listed as globally vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.

The rapid changes in temperature on the plateau are causing the decline of Takakia. The species has become highly specialized and is unable to adapt quickly enough to the anthropogenic changes taking place. The researchers have found that the decline is directly correlated with increasing temperatures. It is uncertain whether climate change is the only factor contributing to Takakia’s decline, as bryophytes, including mosses, are vulnerable to other environmental changes such as air quality and humidity.

The future of Takakia is uncertain, but efforts are being made to conserve and grow the plant in laboratories. However, its potential extinction is still a great concern.