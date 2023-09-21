Balanophora: The Streamlined Parasitic Plant with a Shrinking Genome

A recent study published in Nature Plants has revealed that Balanophora, a subtropical parasitic plant, underwent an extreme degree of genome shrinkage during its evolution. This plant, belonging to the Balanophoraceae family, developed unique characteristics that allow it to steal nutrients from its host plant.

Unlike other parasitic plants that steal nutrients by extending haustoria into host tissue, Balanophora induces the vascular system of its host plant to grow into a tuber. This chimeric tuber serves as the interface where Balanophora extracts nutrients from the host plant. The study found that Balanophora has lost 28% of its genes, an unprecedented degree of genome shrinkage even among parasites.

The research team, led by Dr. Xiaoli Chen from BGI Research, compared the genomes of Balanophora with Sapria, another extreme parasitic plant from the family Rafflesiaceae. Surprisingly, both plants exhibited similar gene losses and have evolved to become holoparasitic, which means they no longer have the ability to perform photosynthesis.

In addition to genes associated with photosynthesis, genes involved in root development, nitrogen absorption, and regulation of flowering development were also lost. The parasites have shed or compacted many gene families typically found in green plants. However, genes related to the synthesis of the hormone abscisic acid (ABA), responsible for plant stress responses, were still retained in both Balanophora and Sapria.

This research sheds light on the genetic evolution of holoparasitic lineages and the complex interactions between parasitic plants and their hosts. Understanding the genetic mechanisms behind the dependency of parasitic plants on their hosts may have applications in various fields, including agriculture and medicine.

– Definitions:

– Balanophora: A subtropical parasitic plant that steals nutrients from its host plant by inducing the vascular system to grow into a unique underground organ.

– Haustorium: A specialized structure in parasitic plants that penetrates and absorbs nutrients from the host plant.

– Chimeric: A term used to describe an organ or tissue that is composed of cells from different genetic origins.

– Genome: The complete set of genes or genetic material present in an organism.

– Holoparasitic: Referring to plants that have lost the ability to perform photosynthesis and completely rely on obtaining nutrients from host plants.