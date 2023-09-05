The ISS MIMIC: A Scale Model of the International Space Station

The International Space Station (ISS) is an incredible engineering achievement that has been in operation for over two decades. Not only is it a collaboration between governments, but it also provides valuable data and imagery to the public. Inspired by this publicly available telemetry, Bryan Murphy and his team have created the ISS MIMIC, a 1:100 scale model of the ISS that mimics its real-time orientation and displays various data.

The ISS MIMIC receives telemetry from the actual ISS, allowing it to accurately reflect the position and orientation of the station’s solar panels. In addition, it displays information such as battery charge level, power production, and the station’s position above the Earth. To add a touch of realism, LEDs near the solar panels change color to indicate battery usage, charging, or when the battery is full. As the ISS orbits the Earth every 90 minutes, these LEDs also change color when the station enters or exits the Earth’s shadow.

What sets the ISS MIMIC apart is its open-source nature. The project utilizes common tools like 3D printing with PLA, Raspberry Pis, and Arduinos, making it accessible for educational purposes and experimentation. The goal of the ISS MIMIC is to educate individuals about programming, electronics, mechatronics, and problem-solving, which is why it is fully open-source.

By bringing the ISS to a smaller scale and utilizing open-source technology, the ISS MIMIC provides a unique opportunity for students, tinkerers, and space enthusiasts to gain hands-on experience with space station dynamics and data analysis. Furthermore, this project highlights how public information and collaboration can inspire innovative projects that enrich and expand our understanding of space exploration.

In conclusion, the ISS MIMIC is an impressive model that not only replicates the orientation of the International Space Station but also displays real-time data. Its open-source nature makes it accessible for educational purposes and encourages learning in fields such as programming, electronics, and mechatronics. This project demonstrates the power of public information and collaboration in inspiring innovative projects within the space exploration community.

Definitions:

– Telemetry: The process of collecting and transmitting data from remote or inaccessible sources for monitoring and analysis.

Sources:

– [3D Printing Nerd]: YouTube channel focused on 3D printing technology and projects.

– [Bryan Murphy]: The creator of the ISS MIMIC and his team.