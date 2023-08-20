Astronomers Discover Unique “Warm Jupiter” Exoplanet

In a recent study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, a team of international researchers examined exoplanet TOI-4860 b, located approximately 80 parsecs (261 light-years) from Earth. TOI-4860 b has an orbital period of approximately 1.52 days around a low-mass star, making it a “hot Jupiter” exoplanet that orbits very close to its parent star. However, what sets TOI-4860 b apart is its relative size compared to its parent star, as well as its lower surface temperatures and abundance of heavy elements.

Researchers classify TOI-4860 b as a “warm Jupiter” because of these unique characteristics. The discovery challenges traditional planetary systems formation models and offers new insights into these processes. Under the canonical planet formation model, high-mass planets like Jupiter were not expected to form around low-mass stars. However, TOI-4860 b, with its high mass and small host star, defies these expectations.

The researchers used various observatories and instruments to collect data on multiple transits of TOI-4860 b passing in front of its parent star. The calculations revealed that TOI-4860 b is approximately 0.76 the radius of Jupiter, while its parent star is approximately 0.34 the radius of our Sun. This makes TOI-4860 b’s radius approximately 22 percent of its parent star’s radius.

The researchers believe that an abundance of heavy elements catalyzed the planet formation process. TOI-4860 b’s density, 1.55 times that of Jupiter, indicates the presence of these heavy elements. Despite being called a “warm Jupiter,” TOI-4860 b has a relatively lower surface temperature of approximately 350 degrees Celsius (662 degrees Fahrenheit) compared to other “hot Jupiters.”

The discovery of TOI-4860 b provides astronomers with an opportunity to gain further insights into the formation and evolution of these unique exoplanets. The researchers plan to use the Very Large Telescope in Chile to identify additional warm Jupiters or exoplanets with similar characteristics.

Other confirmed warm Jupiters, such as EPIC 211418729 b, EPIC 211442297 b, and TOI-677 b, have been discovered in previous studies. These exoplanets have varying distances from Earth and surface temperatures.

Astronomers hope to make more discoveries about warm Jupiters in the future. The study of these exoplanets will contribute to our understanding of planetary systems and their formation.