The Sounds of Pando: Listening to the Ancient Tree’s Communication

Recordings have recently been made that allow us to hear the sounds produced by one of the most extensive and ancient living organisms on Earth. Pando, a massive forest formed by a single tree, is a remarkable plant belonging to the quaking aspen species. With 47,000 stems all possessing identical DNA, Pando spreads across 100 acres in Utah. With an estimated age of potentially 12,000 years old, this colossal living entity weighs 6,000 metric tons and boasts tree-like stems that tower up to 24 meters.

Sound artist Jeff Rice collaborated with Friends of Pando to record the sounds of this hidden organism. Placing a hydrophone inside a hollow at the base of a branch and threading it down to the tree’s roots, Rice discovered a faint sound, even capturing vibrations during a thunderstorm. The artist believes the vibrations are caused by millions of leaves in the forest vibrating and transmitting their vibrations down through the branches and into the earth.

Pando’s root system is interconnected, as evidenced by the captured sounds of thumps when a branch was tapped on from a distance. While shared root systems are common in aspen species, Pando stands out due to its remarkable size and age.

This unprecedented opportunity to listen to the sounds of Pando has both artistic and scientific potential. Lance Oditt, the founder of Friends of Pando, sees the potential to use this sound data in scientific studies to better understand the vast hidden hydraulic system without causing any damage.

Jeff Rice emphasized the significance of natural sounds in environmental studies, stating that they are a record of local biodiversity and can be used to measure environmental change. Unfortunately, Pando is currently in a state of decline due to human activities such as habitat clearing and the eradication of predators that help control herbivore populations. This raises concerns about the future of this extraordinary organism and the ecosystem it supports.

