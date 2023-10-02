CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

The Bright Future of Satellite Phones: The BlueWalker 3 Satellite and the Issue of Light Pollution

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 2, 2023
The Bright Future of Satellite Phones: The BlueWalker 3 Satellite and the Issue of Light Pollution

The BlueWalker 3 satellite, developed by AST SpaceMobile, has recently made headlines for its groundbreaking technology that turns regular smartphones into satellite phones. However, this innovative satellite has also raised concerns about the growing issue of light pollution.

According to a study published in the journal Nature, the BlueWalker 3 satellite has become one of the brightest objects visible in the night sky. This poses a problem for astronomers and researchers, as it could potentially interfere with their observations of celestial bodies. The satellite’s brightness is comparable to the eighth brightest star visible from Earth, Procyon. Only the Moon, Jupiter, Venus, and seven stars are brighter than BlueWalker 3.

The brightness of a satellite is directly related to its size, with larger satellites reflecting more light. The BlueWalker 3 is currently the brightest satellite in low Earth orbit due to its significant size, boasting a 64-square-meter array. However, this satellite is just a prototype for a constellation of even larger satellites being developed by AST SpaceMobile and supported by AT&T.

Light pollution created by these satellites can have various negative effects. For astronomers, it can make it difficult to point out constellations and observe nebulas, dust clouds, and other celestial details. Wildlife, such as birds that navigate by starlight, can also be impacted by the brighter night sky. Moreover, the cultural and spiritual value of stargazing may be diminished if light pollution continues to increase.

While the BlueWalker 3 and similar satellites offer improved internet access and communication capabilities, efforts to minimize light pollution should be prioritized. Industry players can explore design modifications to reduce the amount of light reflected by satellites. Additionally, regulators may consider including assessments of a satellite’s impact on the night sky as part of the authorization process before launch.

In conclusion, the BlueWalker 3 satellite represents the future of satellite phones, but its brightness raises concerns about light pollution. Balancing technological advancements with the preservation of our night sky and its ecological and cultural significance is crucial for a sustainable future.

Sources:
– Justine Calma, AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 satellite turns smartphones into satellite phones, The Verge.
– Research article: Jeremy Tregloan-Reed et al., Nature.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Ultrafast Laser and X-Ray Studies Reveal Coupling Between Electronic and Nuclear Dynamics in Molecules

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

When the Next Super Continent Comes Together, It’s Going to be Bad for Mammals

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Mercury’s Cooling Leads to Recent Tectonic Activity, Study Finds

Oct 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

Ultrafast Laser and X-Ray Studies Reveal Coupling Between Electronic and Nuclear Dynamics in Molecules

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

When the Next Super Continent Comes Together, It’s Going to be Bad for Mammals

Oct 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Mercury’s Cooling Leads to Recent Tectonic Activity, Study Finds

Oct 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Dust Devil Spotted by Perseverance Rover on Mars

Oct 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments