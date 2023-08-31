Gamma-Ray Burst Origin Reveals Neutron Star and Black Hole Merger

A recent gamma-ray burst (GRB), called GRB 211211A, challenges previous assumptions about the origins of these cosmic explosions. Typically, GRBs are associated with the explosive deaths of massive stars. However, this particular burst suggests that many GRBs may actually be caused by the merger of a neutron star and a black hole.

GRBs are divided into two categories: short GRBs, lasting less than two seconds, which result from the merger of compact objects like neutron stars or a neutron star and a black hole, and long GRBs, which send out streams of gamma rays lasting from two seconds to several hours and are usually caused by the explosions of massive stars.

When a GRB occurs, black holes are formed, and magnetically powered jets emit gamma rays derived from swirling accretion discs of gas surrounding the black hole.

GRB 211211A was observed by NASA’s Swift and Fermi space telescopes on December 11, 2021, and lasted 51 seconds, categorizing it as a long GRB. However, no bright supernova was observed, but there was a faint afterglow. Upon studying the afterglow, astronomers found that its spectrum resembled that of a kilonova, which is the result of the merger of two compact objects. Kilonovas are known to produce heavy elements, including precious metals like gold and platinum.

Astronomers have been working to understand the behavior of GRB 211211A. One theory suggested that a strong magnetic field slowed the neutron star debris as it fell into the black hole, prolonging the duration of the GRB.

Now, researchers from Northwestern University have presented a new explanation based on unprecedented computer simulations. The simulations depict the merger process between a neutron star and a black hole, addressing the entire sequence. The results reveal that when a neutron star is torn apart by gravitational forces from a black hole, the resulting debris forms a swirling accretion disk around the black hole. If the magnetic field within the disk is strong, a short-duration jet is produced. However, if the magnetic field is weaker, the GRB jet can last longer and have a similar luminosity to GRB 211211A.

This discovery has implications for studying long GRBs in distant galaxies, as the supernova or kilonova afterglow is often too faint to detect. Thus, astronomers must carefully analyze these distant GRBs to determine their origins.

Sources: The Astrophysical Journal, NASA